Minister reiterates need to formalise artisanal miners

Michael Magoronga, [email protected]

MIDLANDS Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister, Owen Ncube, has re-iterated the need to formalise and empower artisanal miners to expand their business operations and contribution to wider national development in line with Vision 2030.

He made the remarks while officiating at the inaugural Kwekwe District National Development Strategy (NDS1) Expo held at the Kwekwe Mining Museum on Friday.

The expo, the first to be held by a district in the country, lived to its billing and was oversubscribed after more than 90 companies and stakeholders showed up.

Facilitated by the Ministry of Local Government, Public Works and Urban Development, Kwekwe hosted the one day event under the theme: “Creating Opportunities for an Empowered Society.”

Minister Ncube, who was guest of honour, said local authorities should not leave behind artisanal miners in the district who require support to increase production.

He stressed the need to spearhead local economic development through implementation of measures to enhance ease of doing business while promoting affordability and quality service delivery.

“Kwekwe District must leverage on its human resources, manufacturing infrastructure in the three local authorities, Kwekwe City, Redcliff Municipality and Zibagwe RDC, minerals, fertile arable land and favourable climate that supports both crop and livestock production,” said the minister.

“It is important to note that in addition to the main actors in the mining sector, there are also artisanal miners who require support to increase production, as well as environmentally friendly and sustainable mining.”

He said the expo was organised to buttress President Mnangagwa’s vision of living no one and no place behind in terms of development.

“The unity of purpose among stakeholders in the district is highly commendable and is fundamental in unpacking the National Development Strategy 1, which is a roadmap towards attaining an upper middle income economy earlier than 2030 as envisioned by President Emmerson Mnangagwa,” said the minister.

He also said the expo presented a learning opportunity for exhibitors and the public on business startups, improving product range and quality to the diverse mix of markets, among them the African Continental Free Trade Area.

According to organisers of the event, about 90 stakeholders ranging from Government departments, parastatals, non-governmental organisations, local authorities, schools and banks attended the exhibition, surpassing the set target.