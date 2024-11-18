Minister Richard Moyo highlights Matabeleland North’s renewable energy potential at Zimbabwe-Zambia Energy Projects Summit

Leonard Ncube [email protected]

MATABELELAND North Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Richard Moyo has said the province has great potential to generate renewable electricity from the abundant sun experienced in the province.

He was speaking while welcoming delegates at the ongoing inaugural Zimbabwe-Zambia (Zim-Zam) Energy Projects Summit in Victoria Falls.

More than 300 local and foreign delegates drawn from a cross-section of the energy sector, financial institutions, regulators, power utilities and Government departments are attending the meeting which is set to be opened by Vice President General (Retired) Dr Constantino Chiwenga.

The meeting is running under the theme “Powering Zimbabwe and Zambia’s Sustainable Energy Future: Unlocking Opportunities in Renewables, Grid Modernisation and Energy Access”.

“It is my pleasure and honour to welcome you all to Matabeleland North Province, the hub of tourism in Zimbabwe and home to the majestic Victoria Falls. As a province, we are greatly excited to be hosting the Zimbabwe-Zambia Energy Projects Summit which I am confident will drive project success stories in our energy sectors.

“I am proud to highlight that Matabeleland North Province is home to some of the crucial national solar projects which include the solar mini-grids installed in primary and secondary schools in Binga to promote e-learning and the Bemba Solar Project in Tsholotsho District. These solar projects have aided in improving modern energy alternatives as well as improving the livelihoods of rural people in our province,” he said.

A 100MW solar plant is being constructed in Chidobe near Victoria Falls while a 10MW plant is running in Mabale.

This has made Matabeleland North a hub for renewable energy conferences hence investing in renewable energy, particularly solar and hydroelectric power, will help meet the growing demand for electricity in our province.

Minister Moyo said the summit is important in the history of the energy sector in Zimbabwe and Zambia, a bold step that shows dedication towards the promotion of growth and energy availability for all.

Zimbabwe and Zambia are chasing a target of universal energy for all by 2030.

The summit comes a few weeks after the approval of the Zimbabwe National Energy Efficiency Policy which aims to promote effective energy distribution and utilisation.

The nation is making progress in addressing its energy-related issues through the formulation and implementation of effective policies.