Minister Rwodzi officially Opens Mapopoma Festival

Prince Ngwenya, [email protected]

THE Minister of Tourism and Hospitality Industry, Barbara Rwodzi, on Thursday officially opened the Mapopoma Festival in Victoria Falls.

The festival, which is running from 29 to 31 December, is taking place at Baobab Primary School.

In a statement, the Ministry of Tourism and Hospitality Industry said it will continue to support similar initiatives as they contribute to the promotion of destination Zimbabwe.

During the opening ceremony, Minister Rwodzi was joined by the Minister of Tourism from Zambia, Mr Rodney Sikumba.

Mr Sikumba is also the chairperson of (Kavango–Zambezi Transfrontier Conservation Area) Kaza.

Other notable attendees included Mr Nicholas Moyo, Secretary for Sports, Arts and Culture, the Deputy Mayor of Victoria Falls City, and the proprietor of Mapopoma Festival, Mr Patrick Musonza.