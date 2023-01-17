Minister Sithembiso Nyoni endorses Mazibuko’s High Tea event

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

LAST week, businesswoman Sipho Mazibuko announced a stellar panel of women set to grace her inaugural High Tea to be held at the Lavinia Gardens in Waterford, Bulawayo next month.

That list has gotten better with the inclusion of the Minister of Women Affairs, Community, Small And Medium Enterprises Development Dr Sithembiso Nyoni who is set to be the guest of honour.

The minister, together with her entourage paid Mazibuko a courtesy call at her Lavinia Gardens home to ascertain the state of things, with the High Tea preparations high on the pecking order.

Class will be in session for the event set for February 25 where top female entrepreneurs will share business insight with the general public, a feat that Minister Sithembiso Nyoni endorses and supports.

“We’re really geared for women empowerment and we endorse, support, and applaud what Mazibuko is doing. She’s a resilient, determined and brave woman who has seen it all but is still standing tall.

“We need to celebrate such consistency and bravery. She’s an example that other women should take note of because most of the time when the going gets tough, some crash, but she didn’t. She’s untouchable and I’m happy to be part of the women gracing the High Tea,” said Minister Nyoni.

Mazibuko urged women to take up the opportunity and attain business insights and skills from women who have experience.

“The High Tea is open to all women, especially those aspiring to venture into business. They’re encouraged to come and learn from other women who have established themselves in the business world and have the experience and acumen.

“I’d like to thank the Minister for the kind gesture and hope her presence will be testament enough to women taking their place in the corporate world.”

Some of the high-profile businesswomen expected to attend include Olinda Chapel, singer Sandra Ndebele, Zodwa Mnkandla and Nomathemba Ndebele with the focal point being women’s emancipation.

Representatives from banks including Empower Bank Zimbabwe, Inclusive Bank, Women’s Bank and BancABC are also expected to be at the event.

Minister Nyoni said she will be adding to that list alongside continental business gurus who will be availed soon.

During the minister’s visit, local dancer Crysiss and singer Thuli Sithimbili entertained her and she was blown away.

“This level of talent needs to be harnessed as I’ve been blown away by what I’m seeing. We need to do more for our local artistes and creatives,” said the minister.

Mazibuko said she will be rebranding her business venture from Strides to #StridesBoutique.com, an online store that will offer a range of clothes for those local and abroad. She also said she will be setting up offices for her forthcoming Mr and Miss Rural Zimbabwe pageant and sprucing up Hloseni Arts as she is on a cultural preservation drive.

Preparations for the High Tea, Mazibuko said are gaining a head of steam with Minister Nyoni’s endorsement giving her extra verve. – @eMKlass_49