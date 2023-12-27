Minister unveils newly constructed classroom block

Prince Ngwenya, [email protected]

THE Minister of State for Manicaland Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Misheck Mugadza, has commissioned a newly constructed classroom block at Kwirire Primary School.

The classroom block was commissioned on 20 December

In a statement, the Ministry of Information, Publicity, and Broadcasting Services said it was constructed by Masimba Construction Company, in fulfillment of its corporate social responsibility programmes.