Minister unveils newly constructed classroom block
Prince Ngwenya, [email protected]
THE Minister of State for Manicaland Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Misheck Mugadza, has commissioned a newly constructed classroom block at Kwirire Primary School.
The classroom block was commissioned on 20 December
In a statement, the Ministry of Information, Publicity, and Broadcasting Services said it was constructed by Masimba Construction Company, in fulfillment of its corporate social responsibility programmes.
