Minister urges Matabeleland south to exploit vast natural resources to realise economic powerhouse potential

MATABELELAND South is an economic powerhouse which if fully exploited can significantly contribute to the development of the country’s economy, Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister in the province Dr Evelyn Ndlovu has said.

Addressing members of the business community and heads of Government departments during a meeting yesterday, Dr Ndlovu urged businesses to upscale their operations. She said members of the business community should not be comfortable with maintaining the same standard of operations over several years.

“As the business community you have a huge role to play in developing the province and growing the province’s GDP which will eventually grow the nation’s GDP. The province has a lot of natural resources but it is lagging behind in terms of development.

“For example we are a cattle region and we were once known for exporting quality beef. Let’s utilise that advantage of having an environment that is favourable to livestock and let’s maximise on beef production and also revive our exports,” she said.

Dr Ndlovu encouraged every farmer with animals to venture into livestock production.

She said production of small livestock such as goats fared well in Matabeleland South.

Dr Ndlovu said the business community has to utilise the competitive urge and business opportunities that come with their geographic location.

“This applies even to the vendors and even people who run small operations such as gardens. Let’s expand our operations and let’s create jobs for our own people. Let’s think outside the box and identify other business opportunities and let’s not all flood one market. Let’s engage in horticulture at a large scale and let’s produce to supply a wider target,” said Dr Ndlovu.

She said districts have to come up with business opportunities in their areas within the tourism sector. Dr Ndlovu said the province has a number of tourist destinations which could be turned into business opportunities.

Dr Ndlovu who recently assumed office said she will enhance all key sectors which are the main drivers of the province’s economy as part of her development strategy.

She said sectors such as agriculture, health, education, infrastructure development, mining are among her areas of priority.

Dr Ndlovu said the province’s economic development plan has to be mainly centred around agriculture, mining and tourism.

Under the Second Republic, the Government is prioritising the revival of the agricultural sector through the development of irrigation schemes to alleviate food insecurity and poverty particularly in rural communities.

Government working with various partners, is rehabilitating irrigation schemes that have been lying idle in Matabeleland South Province and also establishing new ones in order to improve food and nutrition security and ensure attainment of Vision 2030.

Some of the irrigation schemes that have been rehabilitated in the province include Makwe, Guyu- Chelesa, Sebasa, Silalatshani and Tshikwalakwala.

Mtshabezi Irrigation Scheme which had remained a pipe dream for 87 years has also been established. This has seen water bodies that had been lying idle for a long time, being utilised.

Dr Ndlovu said the rehabilitated irrigation schemes have to be turned into lucrative business entities that will boost the province’s economy. She said small scale miners have to form cooperatives that will see them transform their operations to large scale.

