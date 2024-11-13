Minister urges professionalism, challenges contractors on Government projects to meet completion deadlines

Mkhululi Ncube, [email protected]

TRANSPORT and Infrastructure Development Minister, Felix Mhona, has urged contractors working on key Government projects to prioritise professionalism and ensure that projects are completed within the expected scope, schedule, and budget.

In line with Vision 2030, the Second Republic is implementing several transformative projects aimed at turning Zimbabwe into an upper-middle-income economy.

These projects span various sectors of the economy, from infrastructure development to public services.

In a speech read on his behalf by his deputy, Joshua Sacco, during the recent International Project Management Day in Bulawayo, Minister Mhona highlighted the critical role of project managers in the success or failure of Government projects.

“The value of professional project management in all sectors cannot be ignored as the successful delivery of programmes and projects enunciated in NDS2 will be critical,” he said.

“There is a need to ensure that projects are executed professionally, within expected scope, schedule, and budget.

“It is common knowledge globally that government programmes are delivered to constituencies through project management hence the need to extend rightful recognition to project management as a powerful and effective tool that promotes a nation’s socio-economic development.”

Minister Mhona acknowledged that while some projects may face challenges due to unforeseen circumstances, the success of any project largely depends on the competency and professionalism of the project manager.

He also praised Project Management Zimbabwe (PMZ), the event organisers, for their efforts in training professional project management practitioners since 2009.

During the commemorations, which included an awards dinner, 12 students graduated with diplomas and postgraduate diplomas in project management. Minister Mhona noted the impact of PMZ’s work, particularly in improving the quality of project delivery in Zimbabwe.

“We are happy to learn that PMZ has grown its membership database to over 4 000 members in its 15 years since inception. This must form a critical skills resource base that the economy can draw from to supply the critical skills for project management professionals required for major projects across the country,” he said.

“As a ministry, we have witnessed an improvement in recent years in the standard and manner in which projects are being executed by locally trained and qualified project managers in flagship projects.”

Minister Mhona highlighted several ongoing flagship projects, such as the Harare-Beitbridge Highway upgrade, the Mbudzi interchange project, and the Emergency Road Rehabilitation Programme (ERRP), as examples of projects benefiting from professional project management.

Minister Mhona said work by the PMZ has also helped to generate employment for the trained project managers and reduce the number of failed projects.

Speaking at the same occasion, PMZ vice chairperson, Mrs Ruth Makombe said her organisation is committed to partnering with the Government and citizens to achieve the country’s development goals.

“The value of project management cannot be ignored in this quest as a key enabler in the delivery of clean water, affordable housing and health facilities, pothole-free roads and community services for all in both the rural and urban constituency,” she said.

Mrs Makombe said PMZ will continue to advocate and lobby for the continuous application and improvement of professional project management skills in all sectors of the economy through conventional training programmes.

“It is common knowledge globally that local government programmes are delivered to constituencies through projects and project management hence the need to extend rightful recognition to project management as a powerful and effective tool that cuts across all industry sectors,” she said.

-@themkhust