Minister’s donation boosts gospel artiste’s craft

Mbulelo Mpofu, [email protected]

Local gospel sensation Bongy, born Sibonginkosi Sibanda, has extended gratitude to Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion Minister, Professor Mthuli Ncube for gifting her a miniature home studio setup.

The donation ceremony took place at Brethren In Christ Church (BICC) in Cowdray Park, Bulawayo last year. The Studio in a Box equipment comprised two monitor speakers, a MIDI keyboard, a microphone, and a sound card.

Bongy who faced health challenges last year, was very appreciative of the minister’s gesture.

Bongy, who said it was a big surprise when she was chosen as a beneficiary, said she is looking forward to utilising the equipment to enhance her craft by recording her songs.

“I was shocked when I learnt that I was going to be one of the people to benefit from this programme. I’m grateful as the equipment will help me hone my craft as I’ll now be able to record my songs and also assist other emerging artistes,” she said.

Bongy, known for the hit Mhepo Yengirozi, received Destiny Global Awards in 2019 and 2020 for Outstanding Song of the Year (My Miracle) and Outstanding Female Artiste of The Year, respectively.

She joins other recipients, including Likhwa Dlamini and Nkosilathi Moyo, who received studio equipment from Minister Ncube and Councillor Sandra Ndebele-Sibindi last year.

Minister Ncube’s commitment to elevating Bulawayo’s talent was underscored last year when he pledged to establish a recording studio for artistes in the city. In a previous interview, he highlighted the importance of nurturing the artistic talent in the city and expressed the youths’ eagerness to work in the upcoming studio.

“It’s (Bulawayo) an artistic city and we need to nurture the talent found here. Bulawayo youths approached me to assist them in raising funds to set up a recording studio. I agreed and have raised the funds. I’m now looking for a good space to set it up,” Minister Mthuli said at the time. – @MbuleloMpofu.