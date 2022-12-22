Ministers on Unity Day

Chronicle Reporters

AS Zimbabwe today commemorates the 35th National Unity Day, the political leadership in Matabeleland yesterday implored Zimbabweans to set aside their differences and focus on taking the nation forward by embracing unity and diversity.

Every year, the country celebrates the signing of the Unity Accord between the late former President Robert Mugabe and the late Vice-President Dr Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo, on December 22, 1987 to end political disturbances in Matabeleland and Midlands regions.

The Unity Accord brought together Zanu-PF and PF-Zapu under the banner of Zanu-PF.

In separate interviews, Provincial Affairs and Devolution Ministers for Bulawayo and the two Matabeleland provinces, urged Zimbabweans to cherish unity, saying the country could only develop if peace was prevailing, as was the case now.

Bulawayo Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Judith Ncube commended the country’s founding leaders for playing a critical role in nation-building and initiating the process that brought about peace and unity.

“When we talk of Unity Day, we should not take it lightly. Even at home, if you are not united, homes are destroyed. That is why the Government and the people of Zimbabwe take Unity Day seriously because of its magnitude,” she said.

Minister Ncube urged Zimbabweans to cherish National Unity Day saying it is a reflection of maturity on the part of the country’s leaders.

“Unity Day is a very important day to our people who know our history. The signing of the Unity Accord brought peace and stability, which translated into economic development for our country. We sat down as Zimbabweans and amicably solved our problems and this is what we should continue to cherish as a nation,” she said.

Minister Ncube singled out Lake Gwayi-Shangani as one of the flagship projects being undertaken by the Second Republic, saying it is a culmination of the unity and peace prevailing in the country.

Matabeleland North Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Richard Moyo said through the Unity Accord, the region is recording tremendous economic growth as evidenced by a myriad of projects being implemented by the Government.

He said the Second Republic is developing the country in all areas and leaving no one behind.

“If one looks at the Lake Gwayi-Shangani project, the progress made at the Lupane Provincial Hospital, the Hwange Unit 7 and 8 expansion project among other projects, it is clear testimony the prevailing unity and peace in the country has made it possible for us to implement those critical projects,” said Minister Moyo.

He said Unity Day is a culmination of concerted efforts by the country’s leaders to put political differences aside and focus on building the nation.

“This is a special day which signified unity for the people of Zimbabwe. It reminds us of the efforts that our leaders such as the late Dr Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo and Cde Robert Mugabe put in uniting us as Zimbabwe,” he said.

“For a country to prosper and enjoy its natural resources, there has to be peace and political stability. Under the Second Republic, there has been tremendous development and in Matabeleland North a lot is happening in terms of projects, which are benefiting local communities, and this is because of the prevailing peace in Zimbabwe.”

Minister Moyo denounced regionalism and tribalism saying the two devils hamper development and economic growth. “Zimbabwe is a country of cultural and tribal diversity and Unity Day is such a special day that reminds us to embrace each other as a nation.”

Matabeleland South Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Abedinico Ncube said the Unity Accord played a significant role in strengthening the country.

“Zanu-PF and PF-Zapu are the two parties which liberated this country and the two leaders of the two parties, late Cde Robert Mugabe and the late Vice-President Joshua Nkomo saw it fit for the nation to be united as one people. We shouldn’t be divided by political party or tribal backgrounds,” he said.

“The Government under the Second Republic has tapped into this unity to bring significant development to the country, and as the Matabeleland South we have gained significantly. We now have good schools, tertiary institutions, roads are being constructed, dams are being built and irrigation schemes are being developed.”

Zanu-PF Politburo member Cde Tshinga Dube said Unity Day is important to the nation.

“Whenever people begin a process, there is what we call teething problems so Zimbabwe as a young nation went through the same era of teething problems where people, instead of solving their problems peacefully, they resorted to violence resulting in loss of lives,” he said.

Cde Dube said the focus should now be on rebuilding the country with everyone participating.

“Our leaders Cdes Robert Mugabe and Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo in their wisdom and from their own experiences, sat down and resolved to end the disturbances and unite the people,” he said. It was not true, said Cde Dube, that PF-Zapu was swallowed by Zanu-PF when the Unity Accord was signed, but two parties united.

“Unity Day should be commemorated as it ultimately defines that Zimbabweans are one people regardless of our ethnic differences. Zimbabwe is a unitary nation state full of diversity but we should always strive to be inclusive notwithstanding our diversity,” he said.