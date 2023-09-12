  • Today Tue, 12 Sep 2023

Ministers take oath of office today

Dr Misheck Sibanda

Kudzai Gaveni, Online Writer

THE swearing-in ceremony of ministers and their deputies after their appointment yesterday, will be held at the State House in Harare today Septmber 12 at 2:30 pm.

The Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Dr Misheck Sibanda has advised all members to be at the venue at 1:30pm

