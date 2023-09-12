Ministers take oath of office today
Kudzai Gaveni, Online Writer
THE swearing-in ceremony of ministers and their deputies after their appointment yesterday, will be held at the State House in Harare today Septmber 12 at 2:30 pm.
The Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Dr Misheck Sibanda has advised all members to be at the venue at 1:30pm
