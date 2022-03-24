Ministers tour Barbourfields Stadium as Independence Day preps get underway

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter

Preparations for Independence Day Celebrations that will be held in the city are underway as an Inter-Ministerial committee tasked with organising the event met in Bulawayo before touring Barbourfields Stadium, the main venue of the commemorations.

The main Independence Day national celebrations will be held in Bulawayo on April 18.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa will officiate proceedings at Barbourfields Stadium.

Speaking after a closed-door meeting at a local hotel, Minister of Local Government and Public Works July Moyo said they were in Bulawayo to familiarise with the local organising committee.

“We decided to come and interface with the local organising committee and those from Harare so that what we bring and what will be organised will be synchronised,” said Minister Moyo.

He said the President will host a function for children on the eve of Independence Day.

He will also watch Highlanders FC square off against Dynamos FC at the main venue of the celebrations.

Big screens will be mounted outside the stadium so that people who might not be able to get in follow proceedings.

An independence gala will be held in the evening.

Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Monica Mutsvangwa said it was important to celebrate independence and as the Second Republic they were not leaving anyone behind.