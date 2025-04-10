Ministers tour Emthunzini Township Housing Project in Matabeleland North

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Online Reporter

THE Minister of National Housing and Social Amenities, Zhemu Soda and the Minister of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare, Edgar Moyo, today conducted an inspection tour of housing units under construction in Emthunzini Township as part of the Accelerated Presidential Housing Scheme.

The project, which aims to deliver 220,000 housing units nationwide by 2030, is a joint initiative between the two ministries, the National Social Security Authority (NSSA), and the National Building Society (NBS).

Private contractors Hawkflight Construction and Marhaber Construction have been engaged to fast-track development, with a target of completing 4,000 units in the area at a rate of 118 houses every 60 days.

During the tour, the ministers assessed progress and engaged with stakeholders to ensure the timely delivery of quality, affordable housing.

The Emthunzini development is part of the government’s broader vision to provide modern, sustainable living spaces for Zimbabweans while stimulating economic growth through construction sector employment.

“The Accelerated Presidential Housing Scheme remains a key pillar in our national development agenda,” said Minister Soda. “We are committed to working with all partners to ensure these homes meet the needs of our people.”

Minister Moyo added that the project aligns with the government’s social welfare objectives, emphasizing that decent housing is fundamental to improving livelihoods.

The tour underscores the administration’s push to address Zimbabwe’s housing backlog while promoting urban and peri-urban development. Further updates on the project’s rollout are expected in the coming weeks.