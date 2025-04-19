Ministers visit Rovos-BBR train accident victims

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Reporter

THE Minister of Tourism and Hospitality Industry, Barbara Rwodzi and the Bulawayo Minister of State for Provincial Affairs Judith Ncube, on Saturday morning, visited eight Gwanda train accident victims at Mater Dei Hospital.

The accident came about when a Rovos Rail train collided with a Bulawayo-Beitbridge Railway goods train just outside Gwanda town in Matabeleland South province on Good Friday.

Seven of the injured victims are crew members from both trains.

The victims include three Zimbabwean males and five foreign nationals: one South African male, three South African females and a female United States of America citizen.

All the victims are said to be in a stable condition, including one male South African national who underwent a grueling 12-hour operation after sustaining a spinal cord injury. The procedure started at 7pm on Friday and ended at 6am the following day.

Following a briefing from the hospital staff, the two ministers took the time to visit the patients in their wards. They spoke with the patients, reassuring them that the government is prepared to provide any necessary assistance to aid in their speedy recovery.

From Mater Dei Hospital, the Ministers visited the uninjured survivors at a local hotel who were in a jovial mood and ready to continue with their journey to Victoria Falls.

Rovos Rail guest services manager Mr Tshepo Letoaba told the two Ministers that his company had chartered a plane to fly the tourist to the resort town on Saturday morning.