Ministry of Education advises against students traveling amid heavy rain and flooding

Rejoyce Sibanda, Online Reporter

THE Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education has implored learners intending to travel to their boarding schools in Manicaland and Masvingo provinces from today up to Sunday ahead of schools opening on Monday to postpone the trips in light of heavy rain and flood alert.

The Department of Civil Protection and the Meteorological Services Department issued the heavy rain and flood alert. The heavy rains are forecast to start today ending on Sunday. As a precaution, the Government has since directed that learners must not travel to their boarding schools in Manicaland and Masvingo provinces.

Both provinces, especially Manicaland, were affected by Cyclone Idai in March 2019. Cyclone Idai killed hundreds of people mainly in Manicaland and reports indicate that some people might have been swept to the Indian Ocean.

In a letter dated January 5, 2023 directed to all provincial education directors, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education, Mrs Tumisang Thabela said in anticipation of the heavy rain, learners should suspend their journeys until after the heavy rain alert is over.

“The Civil Protection Unit has alerted of the potential imminent excess rainfall and between January 6 and 8, 2023, particularly in Manicaland Province: Mutare rural, Chimanimani, Chipinge, Buhera, and in Masvingo Province: Chiredzi, Mwenezi, Gutu, Bikita and Zaka districts. In view of this warning, boarding pupils are advised to travel after these dates. Be guided accordingly,” said Mrs Thabela.

In a statement on Wednesday, the MSD, in conjunction with the Department of Civil Protection, said localised heavy rain in excess of 50mm, and flash flooding in areas with saturated soils, wetlands, impervious grounds and along river basins, were expected from today until Sunday. The statement said roofs may be blown off while trees could be brought down by strong winds and people should stay indoors during thunderstorms.

There are also reports that an elderly man from Mawaza area in Gwanda district was swept away by the river. Communities on Wednesday spent the entire day searching and eventually found the body about 2,5 km down stream Classroom blocks at Matshiya 2 block in the district had their roofs blown off. A laboratory at Kafusi High School was struck by lightning while several homes in Ward 7 were destroyed by the storm.

In a statement, Bubi district Civil Protection Unit has also urged citizens to be on high alert of torrential rains from today through to Sunday. “We urge citizens to take heed of the MSD alert as they continue monitoring the unfolding situation, so far, our district is on risk, but we need to be aware and stay alert. Citizens should be on the watch for possible flooding, hailstorms and strong winds,” read the statement. “Avoid crossing flooded rivers and streams and stay indoors unless you have an emergency. The district civil protection committees have so far been activated.”

The Government has since tasked relevant stakeholders and traditional leaders to get the flood warnings out to communities. All Mashonaland provinces, Manicaland, parts of the Midlands and Masvingo are on special alert after warnings of heavy rainfall in excess of 65mm expected over 24 hours. District civil protection committees countrywide have since been mobilised.