Ministry of education in curriculum review

17 May, 2023 - 17:05 0 Views
The Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education

Flora Fadzai Sibanda

THE Ministry of Primary and Secondary education will be carrying out a nationwide 2023 curriculum review consultations.

In a statement the Ministry said each school will be a consultation centre and the consultations will be between them, its clients and internal stakeholders.

“The consultations will take place between 23 and 24 May from 8 am and 5 pm. This is an opportunity for the internal stakeholders to participate in deciding the education we want as a nation. Their views are important to shape our education for socio-economic development,” read the statement.

The Ministry is doing the consultations in a quest to improve the curriculum and provide an inclusive 21st century quality education and leaving no one behind is creating it.

