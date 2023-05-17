Ministry of education in curriculum review

Flora Fadzai Sibanda

THE Ministry of Primary and Secondary education will be carrying out a nationwide 2023 curriculum review consultations.

In a statement the Ministry said each school will be a consultation centre and the consultations will be between them, its clients and internal stakeholders.

“The consultations will take place between 23 and 24 May from 8 am and 5 pm. This is an opportunity for the internal stakeholders to participate in deciding the education we want as a nation. Their views are important to shape our education for socio-economic development,” read the statement.

The Ministry is doing the consultations in a quest to improve the curriculum and provide an inclusive 21st century quality education and leaving no one behind is creating it.

