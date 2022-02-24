Ministry of Energy dismisses fake solar grants scheme

Mashudu Netsianda, Senior Reporter

THE Ministry of Energy and Power Development has distanced itself from a scam purporting that the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) and World Bank are offering solar grants to individuals and companies.

The message, which is circulating on social media, alleges that the Ministry of Energy and Power Development, working in partnership with USAID, IRENA and the World Bank, is rolling out a US$154 million facility as a grant for solar power projects.

The message then requested for Zimbabwean citizens and companies to apply for grants through a suspicious internet link.

The fraudsters, using a fake Twitter account purportedly belonging to the Ministry of Energy and Power Development, are requesting applicants to pay a certain amount to be members of IRENA.

However, the membership of IRENA is only restricted to sovereign States not private companies or individuals.

In a statement, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Energy and Power Development Dr Gloria Magombo dismissed the message as fake.

“The Ministry of Energy and Power Development has noted with concern a message circulating on social media masquerading as a ministry announcement that we are in partnership with USAID, IRENA and the World Bank rolling out a US$154 million facility as a grant for solar power projects. The ministry wishes to advise that this is a scam,” she said.

Dr Magombo said their official website and Twitter handle do not have these fake messages.

“The public is informed that they may be swindled of their hard-earned finances, identities and private banking details. Be advised that the fraudster Tafadzwa Takundwa is not an employee of the ministry. The ministry does not request companies or individuals for upfront payments for its programme,” she said.

Dr Magombo urged members of the public that you might have fallen prey to the Takundwa to report to the police.

“Any monetary payments done so far to this individual’s account(s) should be reported to the police for investigations. Kindly note that all communications from the ministry is done through official channels,” she said.