Ministry of finance makes new appointments

THE Ministry of Finance and Economic Development has made new key managerial appointments.

In a statement, the ministry said five appointments were made.

“Mr Edwin Zvandasara has been appointed the accountant general, Mr Percy Takavarasha the chief director of expenditure management, Mr Nobert Machinjike the director of expenditure management, Ms Tendai Tazvivinga the director of information communication technology and Ms Veronica Godidhe the director of the procurement management unit,” read the statement.

The statement also gave a brief history of appointees.

