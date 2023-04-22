Ministry of foreign affairs to host diaspora conference at ZITF

Nqobile Bhebhe, Online Reporter

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade is set to host a strategic inaugural Diaspora Investment Conference – “Spotlight Zimbabwe” on the sidelines of the 63rd edition of the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) in Bulawayo.

The key event scheduled for Wednesday seeks among other goals to improve the participation of the Diaspora in the socio-economic development activities at home and abroad which is in fulfillment of the Second Republic’s mantra of “Leaving No One and No Place Behind.”

This is part of a broader thrust of re-engagement and engagement drive that is bearing dividends to the country.

“In fulfillment of the aspirations of the National Development Strategy (NDS 1) of improving Diaspora participation in national development, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade Honourable Ambassador Frederick Shava will host the Inaugural Diaspora Investment Conference “Spotlight Zimbabwe”, during the sidelines of the 63rd Edition of the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) on 26 April 2023, at the Bulawayo Rainbow Hotel,” said the ministry in a statement.

“Accordingly, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade invites all Zimbabweans in the Diaspora and interested local stakeholders to the Diaspora Investment Conference “Spotlight Zimbabwe” which aims to

create a platform for constructive engagements involving Government, Stakeholders, and the Zimbabwean Diaspora Community in areas of mutual concern.”

The 63rd edition of the premier multi-sectoral exhibition held at the Zimbabwe International Exhibition Centre in Bulawayo will run from 25 to 29 April under the theme: “Transformative Innovation, Global Competitiveness”.

According to the Ministry, the strategic platform will help to bridge information gaps, and improve the participation of the Diaspora in the socio-economic development activities at home and abroad, in fulfillment of the Second Republic’s mantra of “Leaving No One and No Place Behind”, in developmental endeavors.

It will also provide a vital platform for information sharing between the Diaspora Community and all stakeholders on Zimbabwe’s investment climate, emerging opportunities, and incentives for the diaspora.

Added to that, the conference will leverage networking opportunities among the Diaspora Community, local industries, and communities to build strategic and sustainable trade and investment partnerships

The Ministry noted that the conference will also seek to “assure the Diaspora Community of the Government’s commitment to promote and protect the interests of its citizens at home and abroad and, to encourage them to fully participate in the country’s development agenda as espoused in the NDS1.”

The conference is expected to be attended by the Zimbabwean Diaspora Associations, Members of the Zimbabwe Diaspora Community, the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ), Zimbabwe Investment Development Agency (ZIDA), Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA), Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries (CZI), Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce (ZNCC), Provincial Governments, and other Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs).