Ministry of Health engages media in the Midlands on cholera outbreak

Online Reporter

JOURNALISTS from different media houses in the Midlands province are meeting with the Ministry of Health and Child Care officials for a media engagement on the cholera outbreak that has been bedevilling the province.

The engagement is being done amid indications that people are dying of cholera mainly in homes after failing to seek medical assistance from the nearest health facilities.

As of today, 51 people from the eight administrative districts making up the province have succumbed to the waterborne disease from over 1 000 cases reported since April last year.

Midlands Provincial Medical Director Dr Mary Muchekeza said there is a need to conscientise the people on the need to engage their nearest village health workers and seek oral treatment so that they deal with the disease.

“The most affected districts are those in mining areas,” she said.