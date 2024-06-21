Ministry of Health’s NMS Infrastructure partnership bearing fruit

Makhosazana Kunene, Online Reporter

The Ministry of Health and Child Care has joined forces with NMS Infrastructure to construct 35 healthcare facilities across Zimbabwe, and the partnership is proving fruitful in bringing health services to the people.

Out of the four planned centres, three have been officially opened, and the remaining one in Mataga will be commissioned by President Mnangagwa at the appropriate time.

In a statement, the Ministry explained that the objective is to establish 30 health centres with 22 beds each and five district hospitals with 60 beds each.

“The first phase of the project has successfully completed the construction of four 22-bed health centres in Stoneridge, Harare, Cowdray Park in Bulawayo, Runyararo in Chimanimani, Manicaland Province, and Mataga in Mberengwa, Midlands,” the Ministry announced.

The second phase, which involves the construction of 22-bed health centres in Manhize, Chivhu, Mashonaland East Province, Rudhanda in Zaka, Masvingo, Paradza in Chivi South, Masvingo, and Lady Stanley in Bulilima, Matabeleland South, is underway.

These facilities are expected to be completed and commissioned within six months.

In 2019, the Government entered into a contract with NMS for the implementation of the Zimbabwe Health Care Facilities Programme, a comprehensive initiative worth US$210 million. This program focuses on the turnkey design, construction and equipping of five new 60-bed District Hospitals and 30 new 20-bed health centres.

During the first phase of the program, the Government allocated US$11 million for the design, construction, and equipping of four 20-bed Health Centres in Stoneridge, Mataga, Cowdray Park, and Runyararo in Chimanimani.

With the Government’s accelerated efforts to improve the national health delivery system in line with the demands of an upper-middle-income economy, as envisioned by President Mnangagwa, significant progress is being made.