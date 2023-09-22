Ministry of Home Affairs, commissions buses, rebrands Civil Registry Department
Online Reporter
The Minister of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Kazembe Kazembe on Friday commissioned a new fleet of Civil Registry Department buses and has also launched the Department’s new logo-the first the Department has had since 1980.
All this is part of the ongoing rebranding exercise.
