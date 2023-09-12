Ministry of Home Affairs congratulates Kazembe Kazembe

Kudzai Gaveni, Online Writer

THE permanent secretary in the Ministry of Home Affairs, Retired Major General Dr Gerald Gwinji has, congratulated Minister Kazembe Kazembe for being re-elected Minister of the portfolio.

“The Secretary, Retired Major General, Dr G Gwinji, Directors, Management and Staff wishes to congratulate, Hon Kazembe Kazembe on his re-appointment as the Minister of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage. Makorokoto, Amhlope, Congratulations Honourable,” reads the statement