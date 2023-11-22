Ministry of Industry and Commerce holds strategic planning workshop

Sikhulekelani Moyo, [email protected]

THE Ministry of Industry and Commerce is today holding a strategic planning workshop in Bulawayo to review the 2023 strategic plan and develop the 2024 annual plan.

The two-day event is going to give updates on the ministry’s “moving the economy up the value chains,” theme, the successes, the failures, reasons for the failure, and the suggested way forward.

In his remarks which were read on his behalf by the chief director industry division Ms Florence Makombe, the Ministry’s permanent secretary Dr Utete Wushe said the ministry is key to the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1) national output of moving the economy up the value chain.

He said there is a need to develop specific projects of what they need to do in the coming year to move from where they are today, towards the vision.

“The world is transforming quickly. We need to focus on this national output of “Moving the Economy up the Value Chain and Structural Transformation” because that’s how we can create more resources to transform our economy even further.

“We cannot continue relying on primary resources in this day and age because of the risks involved in terms of price movements and changing technology which can render such resources useless if an alternative is discovered,” said D Wushe.

He said there have to be deliberate policies for building new factories that manufacture different products.

Dr Wushe said the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) should play a big role in this together with local universities to help them raise capital from selling off established companies, then use that money to build new ones.

“As a Ministry, we also have to identify areas we need to pursue for example the lithium mineral and electric vehicle sector. We should know how much is needed to set up a lithium battery factory and how much IDC has or can generate from selling one of its established business units or what amount Treasury is willing and able to provide,” he said.

The Minister of Industry and Commerce, Dr Sithembiso Nyoni, is expected to be officially open the strategic planning workshop.

