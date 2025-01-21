Ministry of Industry and Commerce launches Toll-Free numbers to combat smuggling and counterfeit goods

Senior Business Writer

The Ministry of Industry and Commerce is ramping up efforts to combat smuggling and counterfeit goods by introducing toll-free numbers for reporting illegal activities.

Last December, the ministry, along with the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority and the Zimbabwe Republic Police, launched a nationwide initiative to tackle smuggling and illicit business practices.

This campaign aims to protect local industries and enhance consumer welfare.

In Bulawayo, several business premises were raided and closed for several days.

For instance, the multi-agency operation targeted entertainment spots, liquor vendors, and businesses trading in contraband, counterfeit products, or engaging in unethical practices.

Retail outlets and emerging lettable shops were subjected to impromptu inspections, where shop owners were asked to provide documentation to prove their stock was imported legally.

Those unable to comply faced steep fines and the seizure of goods.

In a notice, the ministry expressed appreciation for the positive contributions of citizens who have actively participated and responded by assisting in enhancing the fight against smuggling and the sale of counterfeit products.

“The Ministry has offices in every province and invites all those who need to report illegal business practices to make use of the hotlines provided above. We are here to serve. Let us remain resolute and build our nation together,” reads part of the notice.

Presenting the 2025 National Budget, Minister of Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion Professor Mthuli Ncube decried the proliferation of smuggled goods in the market.