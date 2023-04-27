Ministry of Information Media Indaba kicks off

Nqobile Tshili

[email protected]

It is a full house at the inaugural Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Media Indaba at the National Gallery of Zimbabwe in Bulawayo.

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa is expected to deliver keynote address.

The Media Indaba which is attended by editors, academia and media policy-makers.

Chronicle Editor Lawson Mabhena, Herald Editor Hatred Zenenga and Sunday Mail Editor Victoria Ruzvidzo among other senior editors are present for the event.

Academics which include National University of Science and Technology Nust journalism Department and media studies lecturers are also in attendance, as well students from the same university.

Journalists from across the media sector are also present and media activists.