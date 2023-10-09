Ministry of Information scoops best exhibitor award
Online writer
THE Ministry of Information, publicity and broadcasting services has been rated the best ministry to participate at the just ended Matabeleland North Agricultural Show held in Hwange.
For the stellar exhibition, the Ministry was awarded a certificate by the shows organisers.
