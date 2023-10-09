  • Today Mon, 09 Oct 2023

Ministry of Information scoops best exhibitor award

Ministry of Information scoops best exhibitor award Dr Jenfan Muswere

Online writer

THE Ministry of Information, publicity and broadcasting services has been rated the best ministry to participate at the just ended Matabeleland North Agricultural Show held in Hwange.

For the stellar exhibition, the Ministry was awarded a certificate by the shows organisers.

You Might Also Like

/

Comments