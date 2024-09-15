Ministry of Information shines at Mashonaland East Agricultural Show

Mashonaland East— THE Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services has achieved notable recognition at this year’s Mashonaland East Provincial Agricultural Show, securing first place in the Government Departments – Service Providers category.

The accolade awarded last Friday, highlights the ministry’s commitment to promoting agricultural development and public awareness through effective communication strategies. Officials from the ministry showcased various initiatives aimed at supporting farmers and enhancing agricultural productivity in the region.

The Mashonaland East Agricultural Show, a significant annual event, serves as a platform for stakeholders in the agricultural sector to exhibit their products and services while fostering collaboration among government entities, private businesses, and local communities. The ministry’s victory underscores its role in driving agricultural innovation and information dissemination in Mashonaland East.

Local leaders praised the ministry’s efforts, emphasising the importance of effective communication in fostering agricultural growth and addressing challenges faced by farmers. The recognition at the show is expected to further motivate the ministry to enhance its outreach and support for the agricultural sector in the region.