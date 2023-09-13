Ministry of Information welcomes new Minister Jenifan Muswere

Kudzai Gaveni, Online Writer

STAFF at the Ministry of Information, Publicity, and Broadcasting Services has congratulated the new Minister Jenifan Muswere after his appointment to head the portfolio.

Permanent Secretary, in the Ministry Mr Nick Mangwana took to X (Twitter) to welcome the new minister, who replaces Cde Monica Mutsvangwa who is now the Minister of Women Affairs.

“The Permanent Secretary, Mr. Mangwana, Chief Director, Directors, and the staff in the Ministry of Information, Publicity, and Broadcasting Services wish to congratulate Honourable Minister Jenifan Muswere on his appointment as the Minister of Information, Publicity, and Broadcasting Services. We take this opportunity to wish Hon Muswere good health and every success in your noble tasks ahead,” reads the statement.