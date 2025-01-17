Ministry of Lands equips field officers with 6 000 tablets to boost agricultural productivity

Online writer

SANYATI – Mashonaland West- THE Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development has today handed over 6 000 tablets to field officers, a move aimed at enhancing their capacity to serve farmers more effectively.

The tablets, donated by President Emmerson Mnangagwa, are expected to significantly improve data access, analysis, and service delivery within the agricultural sector.

By equipping field officers with advanced technology, the ministry aims to ensure timely and accurate information is relayed to farmers, facilitating better decision-making and resource management.

This initiative comes at a crucial time as the government seeks to modernise agriculture and increase productivity in line with the national Vision 2030 strategy.

Distribution of the tablets underscores the Government’s commitment to empowering agricultural workers and improving the livelihoods of farmers across the country.

With enhanced access to data, field officers will be better positioned to respond to the needs of farmers, ultimately contributing to improved agricultural outcomes and food security.