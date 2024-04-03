Ministry of Lands hosts farmers’ field Day in Jambezi to promote smallholder agriculture

Leonard Ncube, Online Reporter

THE Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development is this morning holding a farmers’ field day in Jambezi, Hwange, in a project being implemented through the Smallholder Agriculture Cluster Project (SACP).

SACP is being implemented by the Government in partnership with the International Fund for Agriculture Development and Oil Producing and Exporting Countries Fund for International Development (OFID).

The project is being implemented in five provinces; Matabeleland North, Mashonaland Central, Mashonaland East, Mashonaland West, and parts of Midlands, which are areas that did not benefit from another project, the Small Holder Irrigation Revitalisation Programme( SIRP) that started in 2017 targeting Matabeleland South, Masvingo, Manicaland, and parts of Midlands implemented by the same partners.

SACP’s scope is to promote market-led and climate-smart value chains and a small component of irrigation schemes, the idea being to cushion farmers against the effects of climate change through climate-smart initiatives as well as assist the value chains to participate in the market.

At its peak, the project will see 1 780 ha of land being developed under irrigation as well as promoting agricultural value chains in five provinces. The project is being funded to the tune of US$67.4 million.

The field day is taking place at Mr Robert and Mrs Mariya Dube homestead in Jambezi ward 7 who grew a booming Macia variety of sorghum.