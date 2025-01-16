Ministry of Local Government delivers fire tender to Hwedza Rural District Council

Online Writer

Hwedza District, Mashonaland East – THE Ministry of Local Government has officially handed over a fire tender to the Hwedza Rural District Council as part of a broader Government initiative aimed at enhancing the emergency response capabilities of local authorities across the nation.

The handover ceremony, which took place on Tuesday, marks a significant step in the Government’s commitment to improving public safety and emergency services within communities.

This initiative is aligned with Zimbabwe’s Vision 2030, which aims to transform the country into a middle-income economy by the end of the decade.

The new fire tender will enable the Hwedza Rural District Council to respond more effectively to fire-related emergencies, ensuring the safety of residents and reducing potential property damage.

Local authorities have long faced challenges in emergency response due to limited resources, making this acquisition a welcome addition to the district’s firefighting capabilities.

In his address during the ceremony, a representative from the Ministry expressed the Government’s dedication to supporting local councils in their efforts to protect communities.

“This fire tender is not just a vehicle; it represents our commitment to ensuring that every community is equipped to handle emergencies,” he said.

The Hwedza Rural District Council is expected to integrate the fire tender into its existing emergency response framework, providing training for local firefighters to maximise the vehicle’s effectiveness.

As the Government continues to roll out similar initiatives across the country, the handover of the fire tender to Hwedza is seen as a vital move towards building resilient local authorities that can respond promptly to crises, furthering the goals set out in Vision 2030.