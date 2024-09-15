Ministry of Sport hosts successful wellness and fitness programme at Zimbabwe Grounds

Online Writer

Highfield, Zimbabwe— THE Ministry of Sport, Recreation, and Culture successfully hosted a wellness and fitness programme on Friday at the Zimbabwe Grounds in Harare, drawing participation from various Government Ministries in a vibrant day of physical activities and socialisation.

This initiative is part of the Government’s broader strategy to promote fitness and wellness among civil servants, aligning with the national goals outlined in Vision 2030.

The event featured a range of activities, including group exercises, sports competitions, and health workshops, aimed at fostering a culture of health and well-being within the public sector.

Officials highlighted the importance of physical fitness in enhancing productivity and overall quality of life for civil servants. By encouraging participation in wellness activities, the Government aims to create a healthier workforce capable of effectively serving the nation.

Participants expressed enthusiasm for the event, noting its role in building camaraderie among colleagues from different ministries while promoting a healthy lifestyle. The success of the programme reflects the Government’s commitment to improving public health and fitness as part of its long-term vision for a prosperous Zimbabwe.