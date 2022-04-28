Ministry of Sport seeks to unlock solutions at ZITF

Harare Bureau

THE Ministry of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation has taken its engagement drive to another level and opened the doors for serious discussions at the ongoing Zimbabwe International Trade Fair in Bulawayo.

Deputy director, communications and advocacy in the ministry Ranson Madzamba told our Harare Bureau that the aim was to raise awareness about their activities and finding solutions to challenges faced by the sector.

“We are this year exhibiting with a difference.

Athletes and sport associations are free to come and interact with the SRC as well as Ministry of Sport officials.

The idea is for us to interact and map the way forward together.

We are indeed fighting to have a two-way communication process with our major stakeholders.

“Anything for the athletes without the athletes is not for the athletes.

We are taking this opportunity to explore all our sport programmes we have lined up.

We are sharing such programmes like community sport and recreation, high performance, schools and college sport, National Games (National Youth Games, National Paralympic Games and Youth Education through Sport), Indigenous Games, Sport and Recreation Industry, Sport and Recreation Legacy,” said Madzamba.

He also said Government is on a mission to provide opportunities for the sports sector to turn into a vibrant industry in line with the National Development Strategy 1.

“We are very much focusing on our NDS1 outcomes that are anchored to see an improved sport performance as well as an increased participation in recreation activities.

We are ever quenching to turn the sport sector into a vibrant industry that can actually add value to our fiscus.

“For the first time our ministry is on the ZITF expo diary.

On Saturday Mr Strong Matabeleland will be pulling a truck at the Main Arena,” said Madzamba.