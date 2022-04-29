Ministry of Youth urges creatives to digitise content

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

THE Ministry of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation has urged the Cultural and Creative Industries (CCIs) to move with time and digitise their content to economically benefit from their craft.

Principal Art and Culture Officer at the Ministry of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation Spiwe Jiri echoed these sentiments on Tuesday at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (Zitf) currently underway in Bulawayo.

Jiri alluded to how successful digitising of content can be when she gave an example of Zimbabwe’s first film to feature on streaming service Netflix, Zimbabwe’s Cook Off.

“When the world was grappling with the negative economic effects posed by the Covid-19 pandemic, Zimbabwe’s Cook Off was making a killing and eventually made it to Netflix. The romcom showed everyone that even under the harshest conditions, art can survive. As the Ministry, we urge creatives to make economically-sound decisions and one of those is following current trends. Nowadays, the digital wave is sweeping over the media landscape, “ said Jiri.

Jiri said the Ministry has realised that there is a gap that needs to be filled and creatives need to embrace technology if they are to retain relevance.

“This year’s theme has given us fresh impetus moving forward. Rethink, Reimagine, Re-invent Value Chains for Economic Development has changed our perspective on things and as a Ministry, we are moving on with time. We are calling on all artistes, filmmakers, comedians and other creatives to digitise their content and upload on streaming platforms for profit, “ she said.

The Ministry is on a drive to preserve and promote culture and indigenous knowledge and Jiri extended an invitation to people to visit the stand for more information on heritage.

“It is our mandate to preserve and promote our indigenous culture as well as embracing cultural diversity. We have Our Beautiful Home where we will be showing people how we beautify our huts and thereby promoting and preserving our culture. So, we urge people to come through and learn, “ said Jiri. – @eMKlass_49