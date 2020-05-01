Ministry ordered to avail power for winter wheat crop

Vusumuzi Dube in Maphisa

GOVERNMENT has ordered the Ministry of Energy and Power Development to ensure the availability of electricity in all the country’s major estates to enable them to meet the winter wheat farming deadline.

Speaking after touring ARDA Antelope Estate in Maphisa yesterday, Vice President Constantino Chiwenga said electricity and water were key components in agriculture, hence the need for the relevant ministry to work with farmers to ensure food security in the country.

VP Chiwenga made the remarks after being informed that the estate had gone for over a year without electricity.

“For us to meet our set targets in terms of winter wheat planting, we need electricity and water. I am happy that today I have with me the Minister of Energy and Power Development (Fortune Chasi), the Agriculture Minister (Perrance Shiri) and the Deputy Minister of Finance (Clemence Chiduwa).

“These three ministries must sit down and ensure that electricity is continuously available in this estate and all the other estates in the country.

“We must bear in mind that for us to meet our target in terms of winter wheat we must plant between 25 April and 15 May. We can go further to the end of May but after that it becomes risky,” said VP Chiwenga.

He said the agriculture ministry must also prioritise the construction of dams in areas that do not have adequate water supplies.

“In some areas like here in Matabeleland South where we know there are not enough water bodies, I have spoken to Minister Shiri, instructing him that there should be prioritisation of the construction of dams.

“In Maphisa, the Mewa Dam must be constructed as a matter of urgency together with Tuli-Manyange Dam. All this is to ensure that we turn the entire region into a green belt and contribute to the self-sufficiency of the country,” he said.

Speaking at the same event, Minister Shiri reiterated the Vice President’s sentiments saying it was embarrassing that the country continued to import wheat and other small grains.

“What we should be looking at is not only reviving the country’s status as a breadbasket but a supermarket of the region where we also practice value addition.

“We cannot be using our foreign currency to import wheat flour when we can plant our own winter wheat. Instead, that forex can be used for other core Government business,” said Minister Shiri.