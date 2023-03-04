Ministry to engage public on death penalty

Peter Matika, Senior Reporter

THE Ministry of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs in partnership with several stakeholders are in the process of drafting a death penalty position in Zimbabwe.

According to a statement issued yesterday, the ministry would also seek public opinion on the subject matter.

“The Ministry of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs with the support from Centre for Applied Legal Research (CALR) and the Embassy of Switzerland is in the process of drafting a death penalty position in Zimbabwe,” read part of the statement.

The statement went on to note that several recommendations had been submitted the meeting.

“After convening a High-Level Consultative meeting on the subject matter to inform policy formulation and law reform agenda, several recommendations were proffered in the meeting. One major reason highlighted was to amass public opinion on the subject matter,” read the statement.

It was noted that the ministry would this month hold consultations at grassroots level across the country.

“Additionally, the Ministry will conduct preliminary training of trainers with case care workers, village health workers, and youth officers in anticipation of the actual consultations to capacitate the cadres on mobilisation of participants ahead of the actual consultations to obtain a clear and unbiased representation of the community,” read the statement.

More to follow…