Minor killed in accident

Michael Magoronga, Midlands Corresponded

A 15-YEAR-OLD Gokwe juvenile died on the spot while another is battling for life at a hospital after they were hit by a vehicle along Kwekwe-Gokwe Highway.

Midlands Police Spokesperson, Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed the incident saying it happened on 28 February around 830PM when the minor was pushing a cart along the road.

The second victim was in the pushcart.

“Moment Shumba (22) of Mapfungautsi in Gokwe, was driving a blue Honda Fit along Kwekwe-Gokwe road due west with no passenger. On approaching the 139-kilometre peg, he hit a pedestrian who was pushing a cart going the same direction,” he said.

The juvenile reportedly fell on the tarmac and sustained serious head injuries and died on the spot.

The other minor who was in the pushcart was thrown onto the tarmac and sustained head injuries and was rushed to Gokwe South District Hospital where she is battling for life.

Police urged motorists to display reflectors on their vehicles including pushcarts.

“In terms of the Road Traffic Act, all motor vehicles including scotch carts are required to display reflectors and lights, especially at night. This helps them to see other road users and in turn, also be visible. Traveling speeds should be minimal to allow drivers to react and be able to avoid accidents when they appear imminent,” he said.