Miracle Baby: Premature infant born weighing 405g defies odds

Robin Muchetu

In an extremely rare occurrence, a woman from Nketa suburb in Bulawayo gave birth to a baby weighing 405g in November last year.

The baby, christened Christwish Chingini was born severely preterm owing to infections the mother had in the uterus which induced early labour.

The baby was discharged from United Bulawayo Hospitals this Friday afternoon, where she and the mother were housed for the past four months.

Hospital officials confirmed the birth saying they are proud of the success story.

The mother Ms Rachel Mhlanga was excited to be going home after a long stay in hospital.