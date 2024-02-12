Miracle boys get Division star

Innocent Kurira, [email protected]

YADAH Stars has completed the signing of striker Ryan Ncube from Southern Region Division One outfit Mosi Rovers.

Ncube was the top scorer in the Southern Region Division One league with 17 goals last season.

The previous season he had scored 16 goals.

The 22-year-old’s move was confirmed by Mosi Rovers secretary Tafadzwa Mutowa.

“He is now a Yadah Stars player and we wish him all the best in the topflight league. He has all the attributes of becoming a top striker in the Premier Soccer League,” said Mutowa.

Ncube, has previously played for Breakaway and Trumus.

