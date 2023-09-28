MISA launches Transparency Assessment Report 2023
THE MISA (Media Institute of Southern Africa (MISA) Transparency Assessment Report 2023 was launched today, Thursday.
The report measures Southern African countries’ commitment to local laws and regional and continental standards on Access to Information.
