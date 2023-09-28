  • Today Thu, 28 Sep 2023

MISA launches Transparency Assessment Report 2023

Online writer

THE MISA (Media Institute of Southern Africa (MISA) Transparency Assessment Report 2023 was launched today, Thursday.

The report measures Southern African countries’ commitment to local laws and regional and continental standards on Access to Information.

