“Misani imota lingikhulule Ngihambe;” Ma Eli’s LAST WORDS

Mkhululi Ncube, Showbiz Reporter

Insimbi ZeZhwane Bassist Meluleki Brema Moyo and four members of the band who are admitted at Mpilo Central Hospital have final been told of the passing of the band`s lead vocalist.

Musician Zinjaziyamluma said they broke the news on Wednesday morning.

“Brema has been told of the passing of Ma Eli ukhalile kakhulu. He then told us that when they were in the ambulance being rushed to St Lukes Hospital were Ma Eli died on arrival he had pleaded with them: Misani imota lingikhulule Ngihambe .

“The other members Desire Ncube, Innocent Nyathi and Ronald Moyo were told and they cried uncontrollably. We are working on Brema attending the memorial service at the Amphitheatre on Friday,” he said.

He said they were still waiting for Brema to be operated on.

Zinjaziyamluma said there will be a performance by Indosakusa at the Amphitheatre during the memorial service.