Miss Africa Callaba Zim auditions on cards

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

OUT to claim space on the ramp, models in Zimbabwe are gearing up for the auditions to represent the country in the fifth edition of the Miss Africa Calabar.

The pageant is expected to be held in Nigeria this to find Irene Ngendo from Kenya’s successor.

Eyeing a whooping US$50 000 and a SUV vehicle, Zimbabwean models drawn from around the country will audition in Bulawayo and Harare this month.

One of the judges, Anelisiwe Ndebele who is former Miss Tourism Bulawayo and third representative of Zimbabwe at Miss Africa Calabar 2018 said alongside Sibusisiwe Falala who was the fourth representative of Zimbabwe at Miss Africa Calabar and surprise judges, there are going to select an eligible candidate to enhance growth of the country’s modelling industry.

“The auditions are to select the most suitable candidate to represent Zimbabwe and hopefully raise our flag high by bringing the crown home. The first audition will be in Bulawayo at 1st Floor Mimosa House on October 10 as from 12pm to 4pm whereas the second audition will be held in Harare at 3rd Floor Room 8 at 66 Bothwell House by Jason Moyo and 1st Street on October 31.

“Miss Africa Calabar is a diverse show open to models of all ranges, traditional pageant models and bigger and curvy models are allowed to try out between the ages of 18 and 26,” said Ndebele.

