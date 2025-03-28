Miss Ebony Zimbabwe shifts to virtual format, promises spectacular show

Zimpapers Entertainment & Arts Hub

The inaugural Miss Ebony Zimbabwe pageant, initially set to take place as a live public event in Harare today, will now be held virtually.

In a press statement, event organisers announced the change, citing unforeseen circumstances.

“Due to unforeseen circumstances, Miss Ebony Zimbabwe 2025 is adopting a virtual format, similar to Miss World’s approach during the Covid-19 era. The safety of our contestants, guests, staff, and community remains our top priority. The good news? More fans, more reach, and more sparkle as we bring the magic to your screens!”

Ticket holders were assured that their purchases remain valid.

“Keep your tickets safe! We’re planning a massive send-off event. Thank you for your support – let’s make this virtual edition unforgettabl,” organisers said.

The pageant will feature 21 contestants from across Zimbabwe, including: Bulawayo: Noxolo Dube, Abigail Chinembiri, Sinokubonga Nkala, Samukele Dlamini, Buhlebenkosi Chimpevu; Harare: Rejoice Kazingizi, Blessmore Tombe, Ruvimbo Ndoro, Blessing Gwanzura, Sijabulile Msimanga, Anesu Shoko, Zandile Sibanda, Shylet Chiware, Daphney Mashoko; Masvingo: Lerato Masocha, Tinomudaishe Makumire; Gweru: Courtney Mpofu; Chitungwiza: Tanaka Nhamo; Hurungwe: Chengeto Kanyai; Bikita: Margaret Mangowe and Marondera: Rutendo Mupararano.

Under the theme “Empowering through Diversity”, the competition celebrates culture, heritage, unity, and empowerment. The event aims to highlight the intelligence, talent, and strength of Zimbabwean women while providing a platform for advocacy and leadership.

“Contestants will represent various backgrounds, using their voices to champion social causes that impact communities in Zimbabwe and beyond,” organisers said.

Models have already undergone boot camp training focused on cultural and leadership development. In a groundbreaking move, Miss Ebony Zimbabwe will replace the traditional swimwear segment with a farm-inspired fashion showcase designed by Ivhu Tribe.

“This segment aims to highlight Zimbabwe’s rural heritage while celebrating creativity and sustainability,” the organisers revealed.

The eventual winner will represent Zimbabwe on a Pan-African platform in Johannesburg, promoting a message of decolonised beauty and empowerment across Africa.