Miss Ebony Zimbabwe winners to get their prizes

Reigning Miss Ebony Zimbabwe 2025, Chengeto Kanyai, along with 1st Princess Samukele Dlamini and 2nd Princess Lerato Masocha are set to receive their prizes at a send-off and prize handover event, with the date and location yet to be announced.

Bridget Mawarire, director of Miss Ebony Zimbabwe 2025, explained that the event will honour the organisation’s commitment to its contestants, partners, and supporters.

“Despite transitioning Miss Ebony Zimbabwe 2025 to a virtual format, we remain dedicated to fulfilling our promises to the winners,” Mawarire said.

She said fairness and transparency would remain central to the event, with sponsors and stakeholders present as the finalists receive their prizes.

“The Miss Ebony Zimbabwe 2025 queen will receive her car prize, and other winners will be awarded their cash prizes and awards, as originally promised. The invite-only event will feature VIP guests, sponsors, and partners, ensuring that we maintain the integrity, glamour, and appreciation this platform represents,” she added.

Mawarire expressed gratitude to the partners who supported the contestants’ boot camp, which focused on skills development and various programmes.

Ticket holders who were unable to attend the finals were reassured that their purchases would remain valid.

“Keep your tickets safe! We’re planning a massive send-off event. Thank you for your support,” said the organisers in a recent press statement.

Kanyai is set to represent Zimbabwe on a Pan-African platform in Johannesburg, where she will promote a message of decolonised beauty and empowerment across Africa.

