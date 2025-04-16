Miss Fabulous Zimbabwe celebrates Independence with national fabric giveaway

Faith Ndlovu, Zimpapers Arts & Entertainment Hub

As Zimbabwe marks 44 years of Independence on April 18, the Miss Fabulous Zimbabwe International pageant is honouring the occasion by giving away national fabric, branded T-shirts, and caps in a spirited campaign to promote patriotism, unity, and cultural pride.

The initiative, spearheaded by the pageant’s organisers, is part of a broader effort to engage with communities while celebrating Zimbabwe’s hard-won freedom.

According to the pageant’s executive director, Simbarashe Gwawawa, the gesture is more than just a giveaway; it’s a call to embrace national identity.

“This initiative is a way for us to give back to the community and promote national pride. By celebrating our independence, we can foster a sense of unity and solidarity among citizens,” said Gwawawa.

The campaign also ties into the pageant’s mission to empower women through innovation and technology, aligning national celebration with social impact.

The Miss Fabulous Zimbabwe 2025 pageant is currently open for entries for women aged 18 to 30. It will be held in Bulawayo from October 26 to November 1, 2025, with the winner set to walk away with a grand prize of US$1 500, project funding, endorsement deals, and other perks. The reigning queen is Evidence Gabi from Bulawayo.

To participate in the Independence giveaway, citizens can follow the Miss Fabulous Zimbabwe International pageant on their social media platforms.