Miss Meggie Wins ZIMMA Model of the month Award

Ronald Mpofu – [email protected]

PLUMTREE’s Magret Mangowe (Miss Meggie) scooped a gold medal and certificate for being the Best Female Model of the month at a Zimbabwe Modelling Awards (ZIMMA) event, in Harare on 3 September.

The 25-year-old model beat eight contestants from around the country to take home the top prize. She attained 1,776 votes and 27 likes on Instagram, in second place there was Joyline Tafadzwa Madombwe from Harare with 1,744 votes and 12 likes on Instagram.

ZIMMA said in a statement on social media: “We are excited to unveil our Model of the Month for this cycle! Congratulations to Miss Meggie, who has topped the charts with an incredible 1,776 votes and 27 likes on Instagram! Your dedication and charm have truly captivated our audience.”

Miss Meggie thanked the people who supported her by voting.



She started as a photography model at Roxtonic Media in the border town. Miss Meggie has been modelling for two years and was earlier this year crowned Miss Natural Beauty at Troyka Leisure Centre in Harare.

When asked about her win, Miss Meggie said, “I’m completely overwhelmed with joy and gratitude. This is a dream come true for me.”

Miss Meggie becomes the first Plumtree model to win the award, paving the way for future generations of models from her hometown.