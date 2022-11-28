Miss Mpopoma 2022 contestants revealed

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

ORGANISERS of the Miss Mpopoma 2022 pageant unveiled 11 contestants who will take part in this year’s edition that is back after a year break due to Covid-19 restrictions.

The event organised by Ibrah Modelling Agency is set to be held on December 14 at Inyathi Youth Centre in Bulawayo.

The 11 ladies who made the cut are Hope N. Mela, Libuhiwe Moyo, Charmaine Lunga, Melody Tsangadzaoma, Nokuthula Ndlovu, Nomqhele S. Nkomo, Ntombikayise Kalaluka, Vanessa Gatsi, Karen Moyo, Mellisa S. Moyo and Faith Dengedza.

The pageant which began in two years ago was halted by the Covid-19 scourge last year and the curator Ibraheem “Ibrah” Kuvawoga said preparations are underway albeit challenges encountered.

“We are preparing for the event but we kindly ask for organisations which deal with girl child issues to come in, help and teach these girls how to prevent teenage pregnancies, early marriages, abortion, rape, substance abuse, HIV & AIDS and peer pressure, “ he said.

The winners of the pageant stand to walk away with hampers, cash prizes and brand endorsements.

The judging panel will include model Sandile Dube, professional actor Scotchy_Black and model/singer Sakhile Sibanda. – @eMKlass_49