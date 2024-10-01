Miss & Mr Rural Zimbabwe Matabeleland South crowned

Sipepisiwe Moyo, [email protected]

At a vibrant event held in Vokola Village in Filabusi, last Friday, Yolanda Nkomo from the same village in Insiza District was crowned Miss Rural Zimbabwe Matabeleland South, while Priviledge Sibanda from Sidingimpilo Village, also in Insiza District, claimed the title of Mr Rural Zimbabwe Matabeleland South.

Nyasha Marazi from Tokwana Village in Bulilima District was named first princess and Nomvelo Mpofu from Mbalabala in Umzingwane District took the title of second princess.

In an interview on the sidelines of a Press briefing held at Sterling Hotel in Bulawayo on Sunday, Nkomo expressed her excitement.

“I’m overwhelmed by this win. It’s unbelievable that I’ll be representing our province in the national finals. The competition was tough and I almost gave up before the pageant.

“But now, I’m confident that I have a shot at winning the national title. I’m grateful to Sipho Mazibuko (pageant organiser) for helping me live my dream and I even experienced staying in a hotel for the first time,” said Nkomo.

Priviledge Sibanda, Mr Rural Zimbabwe Matabeleland South, also expressed his joy at winning.

“I hope to use this platform to advocate for my peers in rural areas through this title. I also hope that authorities will support Sipho Mazibuko’s mission to empower rural youth,” said Sibanda.

The models showcased in four categories: Cultural Wear According to Tribe, Environmental Awareness, Drug Awareness and National Dress segments. One of the highlights was Sifiso Moyo, popularly known as Nazivimbo Designs, who shone in the Environmental Awareness segment with outfits made from recycled bottle lids, including bags and crowns, which the models proudly wore down the runway.

Though some contestants did not secure titles, Mazibuko said they will be given opportunities for grooming. Notably, one exceptional model who did not win a title earned an automatic entry into the national finals due to her unique qualities, which stood out to the judges.

She went on to express her excitement about the success of the event and called for support from the Government and community leaders to further her vision of empowering rural youth.

“We’re done with the Matabeleland South finals, and now we’re heading to Matabeleland North. I’m grateful to everyone who helped me on this journey, especially Chief Dakamela for his support.

“I’d like to appeal to the Government, community leaders and the First Lady to assist in empowering rural children through the Miss Rural Zimbabwe pageant. The national dress fabric will now make its way across the country as we continue this mission,” she said.

The pageant organiser also shared that the search for the Matabeleland North queen and king will begin soon.

Chief Dakamela from Nkayi, who was part of the judging panel, emphasised the importance of the pageant in supporting rural youth.

“The Mr and Miss Rural pageant is a platform for rural youth to showcase their talent and serves as an empowerment tool for children from disadvantaged backgrounds. Rural areas are often underdeveloped and this event helps highlight the needs of these communities, including the development of rural infrastructure.

“Many children leave their villages in search of better opportunities, with some moving away to pursue higher education as most rural areas lack A-Level schools. This pageant will give the youth a chance to voice their concerns and needs,” he said.