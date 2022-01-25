‘Miss Plus You Bulawayo needs sponsorship’

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

LAST year, Miss Plus You Pageant successfully held its inaugural beauty competition for plus-sized ladies and the organisers feel more can be done if sponsors come on board.

The event held at the Nesbitt Castle in Bulawayo saw 4 women coming up trumps with Tiffany Bell being crowned Queen while Leandre Martin and Davina Peters became first and second princess respectively.

The pageant’s organiser, Nomagugu Ndlovu said the event was a success, but there is still room for improvement.

“Our first edition was a success as we managed to put everything in place on time and people came through.

Some people, however, felt we didn’t advertise enough as they wanted to enter, but registration had closed so there’s a need to push hard this time around for our second instalment which will be held in November.

“For us to achieve even more, we will need help from corporates and well-wishers to help with donations,” Ndlovu said.

“We’re planning to shortlist models in August but before that, we have a body positivity conference that’s slated for 2 April and preparations for that are at an advanced stage,” she said.

Plus-size women from the ages of 18 and above are eligible to enter the pageant and dates for casting will be revealed in due course.

Last year, the top three women shared US$1 000 and hampers, something which Ndlovu thinks can also be improved with sponsorship.

“I think we can improve many aspects of our pageant which is meant to celebrate intelligent, beautiful, classy, bold plus-size ladies, ladies who’ve been body-shamed and called using derogatory names,” said Ndlovu. – @eMKlass_49