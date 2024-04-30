Miss Rural expands to include men models from neighbouring countries

Sipho Mazibuko with some of the girls who were in Bulawayo last week to showcase traditional designs at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair ahead of Miss Rural Zimbabwe launch

Sipepisiwe Moyo, [email protected]

The distinctive Miss Rural Zimbabwe pageant is set to return this year, expanding its scope by including male contestants and welcoming models from other African countries. Founded in 2003, the event has not been held since 2019.

According to the founder of the pageant, Sipho Mazibuko, the national launch of Miss Rural Zimbabwe is scheduled for May 21, with all participants expected to attend. The event will also introduce the Mr Rural Zimbabwe category and will be known as Miss Rural Africa Zimbabwe, reflecting its expanded scope. “On the 21st, I’ll be announcing the return of Miss Rural, now rebranded as Miss Rural Africa Zimbabwe. We’re expanding to include other African nations after receiving interest from Zambia, Swaziland, South Africa and specifically Maun, Botswana’s tourist hub. For the sake of gender equality and inclusion, we’re introducing Mr Rural alongside Miss Rural. This new addition aims to educate boys on important environmental practices, including how to reuse, recycle and sustain our environment,” said Mazibuko.

The pageant organiser mentioned that the board members for this project will be carefully selected, ensuring that men are included to represent Mr Rural effectively.

Project proposals for the pageant have been prepared by Mazibuko and are ready to be submitted to key figures and departments.

Mazibuko further noted that this project will also enrich the tourism sector, as the participating girls and boys possess a vast knowledge of the country’s tourism facilities. “They are the ideal people to narrate the stories of sacred places and tourist attractions since they live there,” she explained.

“They possess an authentic, first-hand understanding of these places, unlike their urban counterparts.”

It is also interesting to note that during the recently concluded Zimbabwe International Trade Fair, some girls from rural areas each showcased their unique traditional attire in celebrating Zimbabwe’s rich cultural diversity. One of the girls from Binga, Musawenkosi Moyo had this to say concerning her dream to become a model. “I’m in Bulawayo as I pursue my dream of becoming a culture model, representing the girls of Binga.”